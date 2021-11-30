State Prosecutor: Extend arrest of suspect in teen's murder

State Prosecutor Amit Aisman on Tuesday held a discussion on the case of Lital Yael Melnik, together with the relevant parties in the Prosecutor's Office and Israel Police.

In October, Melnik, 17, was found partially buried at a construction site in the northern city of Kiryat Motzkin. Police later arrested her "partner," 49-year-old Edward Kachura, who has been employed in the Maaleh Hacarmel psychiatric institution for 12 years. It was at the psychiatric institution that he met Melnik, who at one point was a patient there.

After examining the materials presented during the meeting, the Prosecutor instructed the police to complete a number of additions to the investigation, and therefore ordered to request that the suspect's arrest be extended in order to allow the completion of the investigation.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, after all of the materials in the case have been received, a decision will be made.

It was later reported that the arrest of Edward Kachura, the suspect in Melnik's murder, has been extended by three days.

On Monday, the Haifa Magistrates Court ordered Kachura's release, but the police appealed the decision, and hours later the District court decided to keep him under arrest since he "can be understood to be very dangerous."