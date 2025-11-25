חיסול המחבל שרצח את גדעון פרי דובר צה"ל

The commander of Central Command, Major General Avi Bluth, sent today (Tuesday) a message to the combat soldiers and area commanders following the elimination of terrorist Sultan al-Ghani, who murdered the late Gideon Perry.

“Something significant happened today,” Bluth wrote. “The last fugitive murderer in the Central arena has been eliminated. I do not remember the last time we were in a situation like this - where all fugitive murderers had been arrested or eliminated.”

According to him, this is a direct result of the IDF's offensive activity: “All the terrorist infrastructures are collapsing before our eyes and thanks to the determined actions of all of you we have full freedom of operation - everywhere and at any time, in every Central arena.”

Nevertheless, Bluth warned against complacency: “Remember, strength is not forever. At any moment an attack can occur. Now is the time to act with increased vigor and greater courage - in defence and in attack - believing that shaping the zone contributes to its stabilization.”

He concluded with a clear message: “This is the only we we will realise the vision according to which - terror meets an army, and a civilian lives in routine.”

Last night, as stated, the security forces eliminated Sultan al-Ghani, the terrorist who carried out the deadly attack in the Braun industrial zone, in which Gideon Perry from Kedumim was murdered.

In the footage, the soldiers are seen firing toward the building in which the terrorist was hiding. He is indeed the last fugitive terrorist remaining in the Judea & Samaria region who had not yet been arrested or eliminated.

Last night, as part of a broad operational activity, fighters of the Duvdevan brigade, the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Company, and Shin Bet forces arrested five accomplices to the terrorist. Afterwards they surrounded the building in which al-Ghani had barricaded himself, and he was eliminated after an exchange of fire.

At the conclusion of searches carried out in the building, a Carlo type weapon, an M16 rifle, an explosive charge and magazines full of ammunition were found.

The IDF issued that “since the attack in August 2023, a continuous intelligence effort to locate al-Ghani was conducted, which matured last night when the forces came full circle and eliminated him.”