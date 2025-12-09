תיעוד: חילוץ הגופה בבית גוברין דוברות כבאות והצלה

A body was found today (Tuesday) lifeless in a well approximately 10 meters deep in the Beit Guvrin area. Police and rescue teams worked at the scene to retrieve the body from the well.

Emergency forces are waiting for the completion of the rescue operation, and the body is expected to be transferred to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute for an autopsy.

The police are investigating whether the body belongs to a Jerusalem resident who has been missing in recent days. Earlier, a car that the person had rented was found burned in the Hamalachim Forest near Kiryat Gat.

Yanaki Weinberg, Deputy Commander of ZAKA Kiryat Gat, said: "We arrived at the scene along with all the emergency teams. Due to the location, we are working to assist the teams in reaching the site and safely retrieving the body from the depth. The depth of the well and the narrow access make the work very challenging, so the operation is being carried out gradually and in full coordination with the police and fire and rescue services."