Chris Cuomo calls suspension from CNN 'embarrassing'

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said on Wednesday that his suspension from the cable news network over efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, respond to allegations of sexual misconduct was "embarrassing" and cited an earlier apology for his actions, Reuters reports.

Cuomo, the network's top news anchor, was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday after documents were published indicating he was more involved than the company had known in advising his brother how to respond to the allegations against Andrew Cuomo.

"I've been suspended from CNN... You know this already," Cuomo told listeners to a radio show he hosts on SiriusXM. "It hurts to even say it. It's embarrassing."

Cuomo went on to say he understood why he was suspended and why colleagues were upset with him.

"It's the last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues," he said.

CNN had said in a statement on Tuesday that Cuomo's suspension followed the release of new court documents on Monday.

The documents released by New York Attorney General Letitia James showed texts and other messages in which Chris Cuomo sought to use his own sources in the media to find out information on the case and the women involved in it.

"These documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation," CNN said.

Andrew Cuomo resigned in August after a New York State investigation concluded he had "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law."

In October, he was charged with a misdemeanor sex-crime complaint in Albany City Court.

Former President Donald Trump welcomed the suspension of Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, calling the move "great news for television viewers."