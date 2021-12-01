Trump cheers Chris Cuomo suspension: 'Fredo is gone!'

Former US President President Trump reacted with joy to the announcement that CNN had suspended anchor Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced charges of sexual harassment.

Trump called the move "great news for television viewers."

"The big question is, was it because of his horrendous ratings, which in all fairness have permeated CNN and MSDNC, or was it because his brother is no longer Governor? Probably both.

"In any event, Fredo is gone!" Trump added, using a nickname he liked to call the younger Cuomo brother and a reference to the younger brother of Michael Corleone in the 'Godfather' movies.

CNN said in a statement quoted by The Associated Press that documents released by New York’s attorney general on Monday indicated a greater level in his brother’s efforts than the network previously knew.

“As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation,” the network added.

Chris Cuomo had pressed sources for information on his brother’s accusers and reported back to the governor’s staff, and was active helping to craft their response to the charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony before investigators working for state Attorney General Letitia James.

Cuomo had previously acknowledged talking to his brother and offering advice when the governor faced the harassment charges that led to his resignation. But the information released on Monday revealed far more details about what he did.

Andrew Cuomo resigned in August after a New York State investigation concluded he had "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law."

In October, he was charged with a misdemeanor sex-crime complaint in Albany City Court.