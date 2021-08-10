NY Gov. Cuomo announces resignation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced his resignation.

"I'm a New Yorker, born and bred. I'm a fighter and my instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe it is politically motivated, I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful and I believe it demonizes behavior that is unsustainable for society," he said.

Cuomo continued: "New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York, and I love you. I would never want to be unhelpful in any way."

The move comes after a NY State investigation concluded Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law."

Cuomo, however, has denied the allegations and has said the probe was biased against him.

Cuomo will be replaced by New York Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul, 62, who will become the state's first female governor.