Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced on Monday that he would also be dropping his SiriusXM radio show.

“The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show,” Cuomo wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

“I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there. I also want to express my sincere appreciation for my loyal listeners. I will miss our conversations a great deal - but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future,” he added.

CNN announced on Saturday that Cuomo has been "terminated" by the network "effective immediately."

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately," the network said in a statement.

"While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate," added CNN.

Cuomo, the network's top news anchor, had been suspended indefinitely several days earlier after documents were published indicating he was more involved than the company had known in advising his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to the allegations of harassment against him.

Since his termination from CNN, an allegation of sexual harassment was made against Cuomo. The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, took her allegations to CNN through her lawyer, Debra Katz, according to The Associated Press.

Katz did not give any specifics about the alleged behavior which, if it happened, may have occurred before Cuomo joined CNN in 2013. Prior to that, he worked at ABC News, which didn't immediately respond Monday to questions about Cuomo's tenure there.

Cuomo, through a spokesman, has said the harassment claims were untrue. "If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr. Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination," the spokesman said.