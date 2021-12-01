CNN suspends Chris Cuomo

CNN announced Tuesday it is suspending anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced charges of sexual harassment.

The network said in a statement quoted by The Associated Press that documents released by New York’s attorney general on Monday indicated a greater level in his brother’s efforts than the network previously knew.

“As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation,” the network added.

Chris Cuomo had pressed sources for information on his brother’s accusers and reported back to the governor’s staff, and was active helping to craft their response to the charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony before investigators working for state Attorney General Letitia James.

Cuomo had previously acknowledged talking to his brother and offering advice when the governor faced the harassment charges that led to his resignation. But the information released on Monday revealed far more details about what he did.

Andrew Cuomo resigned in August after a New York State investigation concluded he had "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law."

In October, he was charged with a misdemeanor sex-crime complaint in Albany City Court.

Critics had called on CNN to take action following the attorney general’s release, with David A. Graham of The Atlantic saying Cuomo should resign or be fired by CNN if he doesn’t.

Cuomo, a lawyer, is 13 years younger than his brother Andrew. They are the sons of former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, who was in office from 1982 to 1996.