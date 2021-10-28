Andrew Cuomo charged, two months after resigning

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor sex-crime complaint in Albany City Court, a court system spokesman said Thursday, according to CNBC.

The filing comes two months after Cuomo resigned after a New York State investigation concluded he had "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law."

“As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly,” said Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the state courts system.

The New York Post reported that Cuomo is expected to be arrested next week and charged with a misdemeanor in the alleged groping of a former aide.

The anticipated charge is the result of a probe by Albany County District Attorney David Soares, a source briefed in the matter said Thursday.

A damning report issued by the state Attorney General’s office in August found Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 current and former staffers, including a state police trooper assigned to his protective detail and women outside of government.

Attorney General Letitia James has said that Cuomo broke state and federal laws with his conduct.