IDF to re-examine allowing compulsory service soldiers to serve in Prison Service

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi have agreed to create a special staff led by the head of the IDF's Manpower Directorate, Major-General Yaniv Asor, to examine the agreements for those doing compulsory service to serve in units other than those of the IDF itself.

The decision follows an expose on pimping of female wardens doing their mandatory service, which occurred in the Gilboa prison for the benefit of imprisoned terrorists.

The staff will be comprised of representatives from the IDF and Defense Ministry, who will examine the enlistment process, support, and conditions of service of those soldiers serving in units other than those of the IDF.

"This decision was made in light of the extensive responsibility the IDF has towards those who are designated for the defense services, who are enlisting in the IDF or aother security organization," the IDF said.

"The staff will examine the atmosphere of these organizations' units and present its conclusions and recommendations, with the goal of ensuring appropriate conditions of service and a safe atmosphere which respects all soldiers, including those who do not enlist into the army's own units."

On Tuesday, former Gilboa Prison Commander Bassam Kashkush spoke for the first time with those close to him about the pimping which took place there during his time in office.

"My heart is with the female prison wardens," he said. "I think about their experiences and their feelings. I have great empathy for their situation, and I wish I could do more to make sure that their experiences were more positive."

According to a report on Walla!, Kashkush clarified in the conversation that he did not know what was going on at the time it happened, and that if he had known at the time, he would have acted immediately.

"The moment I found out about the acts, I turned the case over for police investigation," he told the site. "That was the immediate instruction, because this is a case which requires police investigation, and the police are the ones authorized to investigate those claims."

"I cooperated fully with the investigation. I answered all the questions, I gave them all the relevant documents, and I put myself and my office at the service of the investigating unit."

The case against Kashkush was ultimately closed due to lack of guilt, allowing it to be erased in the future.