Israel Prison Service Chief Kobi Yaakobi issued a warning Tuesday during a discussion at the National Security Committee, highlighting the risks posed by incarcerated terrorists, who after having lost hope of release, could spark unrest inside prisons.

“There are terrorists here who still retain operational capabilities. The hope they once had of being released has turned into despair-and that despair is within our walls. We are on the threshold of a serious incident inside the prisons,” Yaakobi said.

Commissioner Avichai Ben Hamu added that “diagrams of prison units, prepared by prisoners, were seized over the past year,” underscoring the ongoing security concerns.