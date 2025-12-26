Israel Prison Service (IPS) fighters on Friday broke into the cell of terrorist Mahmoud Atallah, who was involved in the prison guard sexual exploitation case.

The operation was carried out following intelligence information received by the IPS, indicating that Atallah was planning to instigate disruptions of order inside the security prisons.

Prison Service Commissioner Major General Kobi Yaakobi ordered "immediate and severe preventive and counteraction measures" against him. As a result, Atallah was removed from his cell and transferred to solitary confinement.

Atallah was not released in the recent prisoner exchange deals due to the severity of the offenses he committed against Israeli female prison guards about a decade ago.

The prison guard exploitation case was exposed after a former soldier who served as a guard at Gilboa Prison publicly testified that she was sexually assaulted by a security prisoner. Following the publication, a re-investigation was launched, during which additional testimonies were gathered, and the conduct of the prison facility's command staff was examined.

During the investigations, suspicions emerged that female guards were transferred to the security wing at the request of prisoners, allegedly to maintain order in the facility. Former Gilboa Prison commander, Freddy Ben Shitrit, testified that the exploitation incidents were a pivotal event in the organization, highlighting the severe harm caused to the mandatory service female guards serving at the prison.

As a result of the reopened investigation, it was decided to indict, subject to a hearing, former Gilboa Prison commander Bassem Kashkush and former intelligence officer Rani Basha, for offenses of fraud, breach of trust, and failure to perform official duties. Additionally, it was decided to indict Atallah himself, subject to a hearing, for offenses committed against three female guards.