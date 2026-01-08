המחבל מספר על הקשחת התנאים בכלא הישראלי רשתות ערביות

The terrorist Samer Khweira from the Shechem area was released from an Israeli prison after serving nine months in detention.

Upon his release, Khweira, weeping, described the deterioration of prisoners' conditions in the prison promoted by Minister Ben-Gvir and the food menu that was significantly reduced.

In a video circulated on Arabic social media, he said, "Only those who were there after October 7 can speak about the prison, because since then the humiliation there is something that cannot be described. The prisoners are like the dead, forgotten, no one can understand the situation in the prison except those who lived it."

He noted the worsening changes to the food served to the prisoners - instituted by the Minister of National Security together with the Israel Prison Service commissioner. "An hour or 30 years - there is no difference - because the prison conditions are madness. There is oppression, beatings, humiliation, abuse, dehumanization and lack of food."