The Israel Prison Service (IPS) foiled an attempt to transfer prohibited messages through a Palestinian Arab lawyer during his visit to a terrorist inmate in a security prison.

During X-ray screening and a security search of the lawyer’s personal belongings, prison officers discovered documents containing messages and requests from relatives of other terrorist prisoners.

The documents were seized on the spot, and the lawyer was detained and transferred for further questioning by the police.

The IPS noted that during 2025, legal proceedings were initiated against 34 lawyers on suspicion that their meetings with security prisoners could endanger prison security.