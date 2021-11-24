Terrorist's wife escaped his abuse - and he decided to kill Jews

The terrorist who murdered one and injured four in a Sunday shooting attack near the Western Wall may have carried out the terror attack in response to a decision on the part of his wife, Channel 12 News said.

The attack left Eliyahu David Kay, 26, dead, and two civilians and two police officers injured. One of the injured is in serious condition, but doctors hope he will be able to breathe on his own soon.

According to Channel 12 News, terrorist Fadi Abu Shkhaydam is estimated to have carried out the terror attack because his wife fled to Jordan to escape the beatings he regularly inflicted on her.

The report noted that Abu Shkhaydam's wife, Sou'ad, returned to Israel following the attack, and was arrested at the Allenby Crossing, interrogated at the Russian Compound in Jerusalem, and released.

Abu Shkhaydam, who was eliminated in the terror attack, was resident of Jerusalem's Shu'afat neighborhood and a teacher at the Rashidiya.

According to Hamas, the terrorist's daughter is still being interrogated by Israel.