Condition of Western Wall terror attack victim improves

The condition of the seriously wounded victim of Sunday's shooting attack near the Western Wall has improved, Shaare Zedek Medical Center announced.

In the Sunday attack, 26-year-old Eliyahu David Kay was killed, and several others were injured. One of the victims, Rabbi Katzenelbogen, suffered light injuries in what he described as a "miracle."

In a statement, Shaare Zedek said, "Good news: Additional improvement in the condition of the severely wounded victim of the shooting attack in the Old City [of Jerusalem]. Doctors from the intensive care unit and trauma unit are reporting an improvement in his vital signs and that his condition is stabilizing."

"He is communicating with his doctors and family. In the coming days, as his condition continues to improve, he is expected to be weaned off of the intubation."

Following the attack, Jerusalem Arabs held a parade, marching past the terrorist's home while pledging to continue to fight against the "occupation," and to support further terrorist operations.