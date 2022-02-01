Israeli security forces arrived in Jerusalem's Shu'afat neighborhood Tuesday morning, to seal the home of a terrorist.

Among the forces at the scene were Israel Police, Border Police, the IDF and Home Front Command, and the police unit charged with coordinating enforcement operations.

The forces worked to seal the home of terrorist Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, who murdered Eli Kay near the Western Wall late last year, and injured four others, two civilians and two police officers.

Abu Shkhaydam's home was mapped for demolition in December, and earlier this month the demolition order was signed.

The family later appealed the decision, and the Supreme Court ruled that the home be sealed.