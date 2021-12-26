After numerous delays, the family of the terrorist who murdered Eli Kay Hy”din the Old City of Jerusalem last month has been informed that the IDF will shortly be demolishing the terrorist’s former home.

Eli was killed by Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, a 42-year-old Arab resident of the Jerusalem suburb of Shuafat, in a gunshot attack that left several others injured, including one seriously.

While Abu Shkhaydam’s family was told that the authorities intend to demolish their home, they were also informed that they are permitted to appeal the decision, as is the established practice.

A statement from the IDF spokesperson said: “Today, December 26, 2021, the family of the terrorist Fadi Abu Shkhaydam was informed of the intention of the IDF to demolish the home in which the terrorist lived. The terrorist committed a gunshot attack on November 21, 2021, in Jerusalem, in which Eliyahu Kay z”l was murdered and another citizen and two police officers were injured.

“The family of the terrorist has been updated on the possibility of lodging an appeal and presenting their arguments against the demolition.”