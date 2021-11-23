White House: Biden intends to run in 2024

US President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

"That’s his intention," Psaki told reporters.

Biden has suffered a dip in his job approval ratings in recent months.

According to a poll released last week by ABC and The Washington Post, Biden’s declining approval rating is severely boosting Republican hopes of flipping the Senate and House of Representatives, weighing down Democrats ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

The poll found that just 38% of registered voters approve of Biden’s job performance, compared to 57% who disapprove, for a net approval rating of negative 19 points.

Nearly half (48%) said they strongly disapprove of Biden’s performance as president, compared to just 19% who said they strongly approve.

A poll released two weeks ago found that former President Donald Trump would defeat Biden if a new presidential election were held today.

The poll, conducted by Emerson College Polling, showed Trump leading his successor by two points, 45% to 43%, in a hypothetical presidential rematch.

Trump has hinted several times that he will run for the White House again in 2024 but has yet to make a formal announcement.

In a recent radio interview Trump said that the only thing that could prevent him from running would be “a bad call from a doctor or something”.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump said that he has already made up his mind regarding a 2024 run, but couldn’t explicitly declare his intentions because of “campaign financing” issues.

When asked whether he plans to make another bid for the White House, Trump said, "I do know my answer but I can't reveal it yet because that has to do with campaign financing and everything else. But I absolutely know my answer. We're going to do very well and people are going to be very happy."

On Sunday, during an interview with Fox News, Trump described Biden’s time in the White House as “the most embarrassing and humiliating period in the history of our country.”