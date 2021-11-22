Trump: Biden presidency has been ‘embarrassing and humiliating’

During a Sunday interview, former President Donald Trump criticized the Biden administration as being full of “catastrophic events.”

Speaking on Fox News program “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Trump described Biden’s time in the White House as “the most embarrassing and humiliating period in the history of our country.”

Listing spiralling inflation, the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, and the ongoing crisis at the southern border, Trump did not mince words as he lambasted his successor’s first 10 months in office.

“Inflation is eating our people alive. The southern border has never been like this, ever – I mean in any country possibly. You know, you may go to most remote places in the world, and nobody has had borders like this. We have millions and millions of people. This isn’t hundreds of thousands or tens of thousands. These are millions of people that are just coming in here unchecked. And when you think of it, countries are emptying out their jails into the United States. We’re like a dumping ground.”

Trump added: “I think the single most embarrassing moment in the history of our country was the withdrawal from Afghanistan. I was going to leave. Twenty-one years, that was enough, and I had it to 2,500 troops.”

Trump said he was “going to keep Bagram because of China, not because of Afghanistan,” commenting that the abandoned U.S. Bagram Air Base is “one hour from their nuclear nuisance because that’s exactly what it is.”

“That’s where they make their nuclear – one hour away,” Trump said. “You know who is in Bagram right now? China. They are going to take it over. They are inspecting it. They want it. We spent billions of dollars years ago building that. And I was going to bomb all of the other facilities.”