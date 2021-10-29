Health Ministry officials against recognition of Sputnik coronavirus vaccine

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's recent decision to recognize the Russian "Sputnik" vaccine has infuriated several Health Ministry officials, Yediot Aharonot reported.

The decision was announced following a meeting last Friday between Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Yediot Aharonot, the criticism derives mostly from the fact that Israel has agreed to recognize the Sputnik vaccine, despite the fact that the World Health Organization has not yet done so.

The decision was made as part of a list of changes to Israel's policies regarding foreigners who wish to enter the country, set to go into effect on November 1.

Under the new policy published Thursday by the Health Ministry, those who received the Sputnik vaccine will undergo a serological test upon arrival in Israel, and will be allowed to exit quarantine immediately following the receipt of a positive serological result (and a negative PCR).

"Since when is a serological test a sign that a person was vaccinated?" Professor Galia Rahav, Head of Infectious Disease at Sheba - Tel Hashomer Hospital, queried.

"The World Health Organization has not approved the Sputnik and no one knows what's happening there. I think we need to discuss this in-depth and examine what is really behind this vaccine."