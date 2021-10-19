Israel expected to recognize Russian 'Sputnik' vaccine

Israel is considering allowing vaccinated Russian tourists to enter the country, despite the fact that the Ministry of Health does not recognize the Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine which was developed in Russia, Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

The move will be made as a gesture by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to contribute to the success of the first meeting between the two leaders.

The Russian vaccine has not been approved for use by the World Health Organization or the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States.

The Ministry of Health opposes the recognition of the vaccine, but several government ministers are pushing to resolve the issue or find a compromise, including Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov.

If the recognition of the Russian vaccine is approved, tourists who have been vaccinated with the Sputnik vaccine will be able to arrive at Ben Gurion Airport from the start of November without the need for isolation.

A study examining the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine sponsored by the government in Moscow found that its effectiveness in preventing serious illness stands at 91.6%.