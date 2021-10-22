PM Bennett will stay in Russia for Shabbat after "warm and possitive" summit with Putin

Prime Minister Bennett has elected to spend Shabbat in Russia after a lengthy but "warm and positive" meeting with Russian President Putin

President Putin, PM Bennett and Minister Elkin
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the presidential residence in Sochi has ended.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders went out to talk on the residence terrace and now they are walking together towards the beach.

The Prime Minister's team reports that the meeting "was warm and positive, and dealt with a number of significant issues concerning the two countries".

Due to the length of the meeting, the Prime Minister's entourage will remain in Russia for Shabbat and return to Israel Saturday night.



