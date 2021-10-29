Biden to Sudan's military: Immediately release all those detained

US President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a statement following this week’s coup in Sudan in which he called on the Sudanese military to release detainees.

“Leaders and organizations from around the world, including the African Union, Arab League, European Union, International Monetary Fund, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and World Bank have come together to condemn the military takeover in Sudan and violence against peaceful demonstrators. Today, the UN Security Council added its voice to this international chorus. Together, our message to Sudan’s military authorities is overwhelming and clear: the Sudanese people must be allowed to protest peacefully and the civilian-led transitional government must be restored,” said Biden.

“I urge Sudan’s military leaders to immediately release all those detained and restore the institutions associated with the transitional government, in line with the 2019 Constitutional Declaration and the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement. Then, with the support of the international community, I believe all parties in Sudan can reclaim a shared vision for completing Sudan’s transition to democracy. The United States is committed to helping the Sudanese people achieve this goal. We believe strongly in Sudan’s economic potential and the promise of its future—if the military and those who oppose change do not hold it back,” he added.

“I have admired the courage of the Sudanese people in demanding their voices be heard and helping their country make strides toward a new, democratic Sudan. The events of recent days are a grave setback, but the United States will continue to stand with the people of Sudan and their non-violent struggle to advance the goals of Sudan’s revolution. Freedom, equality, government under rule of law, and respect for human rights must be the foundation for future security and prosperity in Sudan, just as they are all around the world,” concluded Biden.

The Sudanese military seized power on Monday in a move that was widely denounced abroad. As part of the coup, military forces surrounded the home of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and detained at least five senior government officials.

On Tuesday, Hamdok and his wife were allowed to return to their home in Khartoum’s upscale Kafouri neighborhood, with their house being under “heavy security.”

On Monday, the United States announced that it is pausing assistance from the $700 million Sudan aid package following the coup attempt in the country.

"Those funds were intended to support the country's democratic transition as we evaluate the next steps for Sudan programming," said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.

Asked about the possible impact of the Sudan coup on the Abraham Accords, Price replied, "The normalization effort between Israel and Sudan is something that will have to be evaluated as we and as Israel watch very closely what happens in the coming hours and coming days. I wouldn’t want to weigh into that just yet."

Sudan became the third Arab country to normalize ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump Administration in October, 2020, following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The agreement between Israel and Sudan was announced days after then-US President Donald Trump officially removed Sudan from the list of nations that sponsor and finance terrorism.

However, despite the agreement, no steps for full normalization between Israel and Sudan have taken place as of yet.