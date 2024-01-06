South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, whose country is leading a suit against Israel in the International Court of Justice at Hague, is hosting a mass murderer in his country - and held a meeting with him.

Ramaphosa met with the leader of the RSF in Sudan, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. Dagalo is responsible for mass murders, and reignited the civil war in Sudan a few months ago.

Following the renewed outbreak of fighting, millions were uprooted from their homes, and according to Sudanese reports, Dagalo's militants are carrying out mass murders and rapes.

In a tweet which Ramaphosa later erased, he referred to Dagalo as "His Excellency" and the "President of Sudan."

Dagalo is not internationally recognized as the President of Sudan.