5 more cases of new Delta mutation found in Israel

Five additional cases of the new Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 have been detected in Israel.

The new variant, so far known as AY4.2, has begun appearing in various parts of the world, most notably in the United Kingdom, where it is estimated that as many as ten percent of daily new cases are caused by this new mutation of the Delta variant.

The first case to have been discovered in Israel was that of an eleven-year-old boy who had recently returned from Moldova and was already in quarantine when his test came back positive.

Once his case was confirmed to have been caused by AY4.2, the Health Ministry commenced a new investigation of confirmed cases over the past few months, and discovered five more cases of the new Delta mutation.