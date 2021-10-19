New COVID-19 variant identified in Israel

The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that a case of the AY4.2 variant of COVID-19, which has been detected in several European countries, has been identified in Israel.

The variant was identified in an 11-year-old who returned from abroad and was identified already at Ben Gurion Airport, is currently in isolation and as of now no further verified contacts have been discovered. The investigation is ongoing.

The Ministry of Health regularly monitors all types of variants and their development.

On Monday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett decided, based on the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, to expand the implementation of the "Green Classroom" outline.

Starting next Sunday, the outline will be extended to green and yellow cities in full, including kindergartens and day care centers.

For orange and red cities, a separate outline will be formulated by the Ministries of Health and Education and will be presented soon.