Fire blazes in the Jerusalem mountains

A fire broke out Monday at the Mevo Beitar Park near Jerusalem, Israel Hayom reported.

The park is part of the larger Begin Park located in the Jerusalem mountains.

Eight teams of firefighters are working at the scene to extinguish the flames, along with two firefighting planes and JNF staff.

The fire is not yet under control.

Last week, a woman was arrested on suspicion that she ignited a fire which broke out in the Begin Forest.

In September, fire investigators said that a blaze which broke out Friday night in the same forest was likely caused by arson.

A massive wildfire in August was declared to be the result of arson. That fire blazed for several days, decimated over 5,000 acres of vegetation, and forced the evacuation of over 100,0000 people.