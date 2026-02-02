הצתה מכוונת במעלה אדומים דוברות המשטרה

The Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office submitted an indictment on Monday against a resident of the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab in his 20s for allegedly setting two cars on fire in the city of Maaleh Adumim.

According to the police, the defendant arrived at the scene approximately a month and a half ago with bottles of fuel, gloves, and camouflage. He then poured the flammable substance on two vehicles near a residential building and set them alight.

As a result, one vehicle was completely consumed, and the other was severely damaged and towed from the scene. According to the indictment, the suspect even blurred out his license plates in advance to complicate his identification.

Upon receiving the report, officers from the Maaleh Adumim Police Station, firefighters, and MDA medical forces were deployed and worked to extinguish the blaze and collect evidence at the scene. Police investigators managed to identify the suspect, and he was arrested and taken for questioning.

Chief Inspector Yosef Mashilach, head of investigations at the Maaleh Adumim police station, said: “From the early stages of the investigation, we understood that this was a deliberate arson attack on vehicles that were parked at the scene, carried out against the background of a financial dispute. We collected many and varied pieces of evidence from the scene, including numerous technological means, and in this way we identified the suspect."

He added, “Although the criminal act was committed late at night, that did not prevent the investigation team from tracking down the suspect, who was arrested by us. This morning, upon completion of the investigation, an indictment was filed against him. We will bring to justice anyone who endangers the public or their property."