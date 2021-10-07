Woman arrested after fire breaks out in Jerusalem mountains

Large numbers of firefighters are working Thursday evening to gain control of a fire which broke out in the Begin Forest in the Jerusalem mountains.

Firefighters estimate that the blaze was set intentionally, mostly because of the number of locations where fires erupted.

There are currently 18 firefighting teams and four firefighting planes working to extinguish the flames.

Israel Police arriving at the scene began to search, and located a 30-year-old mentally ill woman who is a resident of Hashmona'im. The woman had earlier been reported as missing.

Following her interrogation, the woman was arrested on suspicion that she set the fires.

Earlier, firefighters worked to extinguish a brush fire which broke out near Modi'in. A different blaze in the Ben Shemen Forest area brought the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv train line to a temporary halt.