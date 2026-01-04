A suspected arson attack struck a property owned by Andreas Büttner, the anti-Semitism commissioner for the German state of Brandenburg, early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in Templin, roughly 70 kilometers north of Berlin. Police were notified around 3:40 a.m. local time of a fire in a shed on the property. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

Authorities discovered an "anti-constitutional symbol" painted near the shed. According to security sources cited in reports, a red triangle - associated with Hamas due to the group using it to symbolize Israeli forces in their publications - was found on the front door of the main house.

Büttner, whose family was inside the home during the attack, told the German news agency DPA: "My family was in the house at the time. We are physically unharmed, but we are under the impression of a serious attack. I will not be intimidated by this."

The state's security service is investigating the incident, including possible motives.

Brandenburg Premier Dietmar Woidke strongly condemned the attack, stating that "extremism in any form has no place" in the state. He added: "Violence against people or property is and remains absolutely unacceptable," and expressed hope that the perpetrators would be swiftly apprehended.

Interior Minister René Wilke also voiced support for Büttner, describing his role as "a special service for the state and its people," and affirming that the government would continue to stand by him.

The attack comes amid ongoing concerns over politically motivated violence in Germany. Investigators are treating the case as a potential act of extremism.