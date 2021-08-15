Massive forest fire raging out of control near Jerusalem suburb of Beit Meir

A huge fire has broken out in a forest near the town of Beit Meir, not far from Jerusalem.

The fire encompasses a wide swathe of forest and fire fighters have yet to succeed in bringing it under control, despite the presence of a large number of fire fighters, boosted by the Jewish National Fund, at the scene.

צילום: חזקי ברוך Fire as viewed from Malcha neighborhood of Jerusalem

The Jerusalem branch of the Fire Fighters & Rescue Forces announced that, "A fire has broken out in the region of the town of Beit Meir. Homes have been evacuated.

"Fire fighters from the Jerusalem region are currently working to contain the fire and residents of Shaked Street have been evacuated out of concern that the blaze will reach their homes. The fire is spreading rapidly due to strong winds prevailing.

"Eight fire-fighting aircraft have been deployed and are dropping fire-retarding substances beyond the first line of housing in order to prevent the fire from reaching the town. Additional fire fighting teams are on their way to the scene; as of now, the fire has yet to be brought under control."

Previous years have seen huge fires break out in the Beit Meir area, with at least one attributed to arson.

As of five p.m. residents of Beit Meir, Ramat Raziel, and Ksalon have been evacuated from their homes. Those residents who were unable to leave due to blocked routes have been told to lock themselves in their homes, close the windows and wait for further instructions.