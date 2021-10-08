CDC advisers to discuss Moderna, J&J booster doses

Independent advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet later this month to make recommendations on booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines, the agency said on Friday, according to Reuters.

The meetings, on October 20-21, are scheduled a week after advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration weigh in on the need for booster doses of the two vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday asked the FDA to authorize booster shots of its single dose COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18.

Last month, the FDA authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for older adults and some Americans at high-risk of illness.

The CDC panel, called Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will also discuss COVID-19 vaccines for children on November 2 and 3, an agency spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

Those meetings are also scheduled a week after FDA advisers review the need for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11.

The CDC’s announcement came a day after Pfizer asked US regulators to authorize emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Last month, Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine has been proven safe and effective in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for this age group.

