Johnson & Johnson asks FDA to authorize booster shots

Drug maker Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18.

"Our clinical program has found that a booster of our COVID-19 vaccine increases levels of protection for those who have received our single-shot vaccine to 94 percent," said Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development at J&J, as quoted by the AFP news agency.

J&J said that when a booster was given six months after the first shot, "antibody levels increased nine-fold one week after the booster and continued to climb to 12-fold higher four weeks after the booster," irrespective of age.

"We look forward to our discussions with the FDA and other health authorities to support their decisions regarding boosters," Mammen said.

The FDA cleared the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which works with just one dose instead of two, in late February.

Last month, the FDA authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for older adults and some Americans at high-risk of illness.

On Friday, the FDA announced that its advisory panel of experts would hold a meeting on October 14 to discuss a booster dose of the Moderna vaccine, and discuss J&J's boosters on October 15.