Pfizer requests emergency authorization for children 5-11

Pfizer has submitted a request that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approve for emergency use the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for use in children ages 5-11.

"We and BioNTech Group officially submitted our request to US FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to <12," Pfizer tweeted.

"With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against COVID-19."

"Emergency uses of the vaccine have not been approved or licensed by US FDA but have been authorized to prevent COVID-19 in ages 12+,:

The company also linked to their "Fact Sheet" on the vaccines.

Last month, Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine has been proven safe and effective in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for children ages 5 to 11.