FDA authorizes booster shots for ages 65 and older

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for Americans aged 65 and older, younger adults with underlying health conditions and those in jobs that put them at high risk for COVID-19, The Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention opened a two-day meeting to make their own, more specific recommendations about who should get the extra shots and when.

The FDA decision Wednesday came after the agency’s panel of advisers last week rejected booster shots to all people over the age of 16, and instead recommended boosters only for those most vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19.

FDA acting commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement on Wednesday that the FDA authorization would allow for boosters in health care workers, teachers, grocery workers and those in homeless shelters or prisons.

"As we learn more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, including the use of a booster dose, we will continue to evaluate the rapidly changing science and keep the public informed,” Woodcock said, according to AP.

Under the FDA authorization, vaccinated Americans are eligible for a third dose six months after receiving their second Pfizer shot.