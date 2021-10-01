FDA panel to review COVID vaccines for children

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Friday that an advisory panel of experts would hold meetings this month to discuss authorizing booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines, and clearing Pfizer's vaccine for use in children, Reuters reports.

The panel will discuss authorizing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five through 11 on October 26, the FDA announcement said.

The FDA in May approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 12-15-year-olds, and the company has also sought authorization for children under 12.

Pfizer recently announced that its COVID-19 vaccine has been proven safe and effective in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for children ages 5 to 11.

Last month, the FDA authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for older adults and some Americans at high-risk of illness.

The panel, called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, will hold a meeting on October 14 to discuss a booster dose of the Moderna vaccine, and discuss J&J's boosters on October 15.

The panel will also review data on receiving a booster dose of a different vaccine than the one used in the original vaccine series.

