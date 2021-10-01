Satellite photos: Iranian site damaged by fire was a missile production facility

Satellite pictures published on Thursday by the ImageSat International company reveal that an Iranian instillation which caught fire earlier this week is a missile storage facility used by the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The photos show the building before and after the mysterious fire. ImageSat International said the building is the IRGC secret missile base of Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group.

On Monday, the IRGC said that two people were killed in the mysterious fire at the facility.

The Revolutionary Guard identified the research facility where the fire broke out as a “research self-sufficiency center”, without provided further details either on the identity of the facility, nor on the fire which damaged the center.