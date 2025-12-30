Benny Sabeti, an Iran researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies, explains in an interview with 103FM why the Iranian regime has not used large-scale force to disperse the severe protests against it in recent days.

"The regime did not hit them yesterday, there were even cases where the police fled or at least withdrew from the protesters. The question is whether this will hold for several days. The events spread beyond the bazaar to central Tehran and to other cities. I believe they will continue because they did not receive any promises. It may last several days," Sabeti said.

He noted that Iran has been greatly weakened since the 12-day war. "There is not a day that they don't mention how much Israel weakened Iran internally, and that this is not the time to attack. We received Trump's support that lowered the threat level: from a nuclear focus to a missile focus. Therefore the Iranian official replied with a tweet in Chinese and in Russian and in almost every possible language, but it does not seem that the friends will come to help Iran."

He added, however, that Israel does not take Iran's offensive intentions lightly. "The system has its eyes on the Iranians, on the production and on the activities. Did you see how we exposed their exercise? That was good."