Fire breaks out at Iranian military research center, 3 injured

A fire broke out at an Iranian military research center Sunday night, Iranian state media has reported.

The fire broke out at an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) research facility west of Tehran, the IRCG said in a statement.

Three people were injured in the fire, state media reported. Firefighters have reportedly contained the fire.

"On Sunday evening a fire broke out in one of the IRGC … research centers in the west of Tehran. Three people were injured and the fire has been contained," the IRGC said in a statement to Iranian state television.

No cause was given for the fire, and Iranian officials have not revealed the extent of the damage to the facility.