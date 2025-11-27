The Australian government announced on Thursday that it has listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a state sponsor of terrorism.

In a statement, the government said it had committed to taking this step following the assessment that the IRGC had orchestrated attacks against Australia's Jewish Community, on the Lewis' Continental Kitchen in Sydney in October 2024 and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in December 2024.

“These cowardly attacks on Australian soil were designed to undermine and sow division in our multicultural society, by targeting Jewish Australians to inflict harm and stoke fear,” said the Australian government, adding it had responded to the Iranian plot by passing the Criminal Code Amendment (State Sponsors of Terrorism) Act 2025, which creates a new framework allowing the Government to respond to state-sponsored terrorism.

The IRGC is the first listing of a state sponsor of terrorism under this new framework, the announcement noted.

“Listing the IRGC is an important deterrent and disruption to terrorist activity, and puts members of the public on notice that the IRGC is a state sponsor of terrorism under Australian law, and certain dealings with them are now criminal offenses,” it continued.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said, “Iran's attacks were unprecedented and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil, which is why we are listing the IRCG as a state sponsor of terrorism. It has no place in Australia.”

"The Albanese Government has taken stronger action on Iran than any previous Australian government and will continue to work to keep Australians safe," she added.

Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke stated, "Listing of the IRGC is in direct response to the despicable actions of the Iranian Government, and further empowers our police, security, and intelligence agencies to stamp out hatred and violence.”

"The Australian Government is committed to keeping Australians safe and restricting the operation of extremists in our country, no matter their place of origin,” he said.

“All Australians deserve to feel safe, welcome and at home; it is this view that underpinned the legislative changes which have enabled the listing of the IRGC. The Australian Government will continue to pursue all avenues to combat bigotry including antisemitism."