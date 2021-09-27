Iran: 2 killed in mysterious fire at military research center

Two people were killed in a mysterious fire at an Iranian military research facility on Sunday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, a fire was reported at a military research facility west of Tehran.

At the time, the Revolutionary Guard said that three people had been injured in the fire, but gave no details on the cause of the fire, or the extent of the damage caused to the facility.

The Revolutionary Guard identified the research facility where the fire broke out as a “research self-sufficiency center”, without provided further details either on the identity of the facility, nor on the fire which damaged the center.

The facility in question may be the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, which has been sanctioned by the US in the past for working on Iran’s ballistic missile program.