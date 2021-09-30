Bus driver in tragic traffic accident had 51 prior convictions

Israel Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a deadly traffic accident on Route 89 which left five dead on Wednesday evening.

In the accident, a mother and her three children were killed, and the children's father was left with severe injuries, and is unconscious and on a respirator.

According to Maariv, the bus driver, who was also killed in the crash, had 51 prior convictions.

The police investigation showed that bus driver Asher Bason veered out of his lane in a no-pass zone, bumped into the guardrail, and flipped over. In the course of the accident, he hit three vehicles, causing a total of 62 people to suffer injuries.

Police intend to gather additional testimonies on Thursday.

In addition to the bus, which was carrying Bnei Akiva youth returning from a field trip, the crash involved three private vehicles, one of them a taxi.