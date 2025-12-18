The city of Ganei Tikva in central Israel has launched a new pilot project to attempt to prevent pedestrian deaths in municipal traffic accidents.

The year 2025 has been particularly challenging on Israel's roads, especially for pedestrians. According to the National Road Safety Authority, 109 pedestrians were killed between January and November 2025. Data from 2024 showed a similar trend, with 112 fatalities and 1,507 injuries-80% of which occurred specifically at crosswalks.

In response to this challenge, the Ganei Tikva Municipality introduced a transportation pilot designed to safeguard pedestrians using the SafeCross system. This Israeli-developed technology is 100% solar-powered and eco-friendly. Utilizing advanced sensors installed on light poles and traffic signs at non-signalized intersections, the system automatically detects a pedestrian as they approach the curb.

The moment a pedestrian is detected, a bright, targeted light illuminates the crosswalk. This creates an immediate "alert state" for approaching drivers, dramatically improving pedestrian visibility-even in total darkness or poor weather-and providing drivers with crucial extra reaction time to brake safely.

The project’s first installation is already operational at the intersection of Derech Hayam and Derech Hahadarim streets. This location was selected due to its heavy pedestrian traffic and proximity to the "Zim Urban" shopping center.

The Ganei Tikva Municipality views this system as a significant milestone in its transition toward Smart City management. Over the coming weeks, the system’s performance will be monitored to evaluate its impact on driver behavior and the residents' sense of safety. Following the pilot, the municipality intends to expand the rollout to additional high-friction points across the city, setting a new standard for urban safety.

Mayor of Ganei Tikva, Lizy Delaricha, welcomed the initiative, saying, "In the complex reality of today's road conditions, it is our duty to harness every available technological resource to ensure our residents return home safely. This system provides a vital extra layer of protection, increasing driver alertness in situations where human error could be fatal. This is a significant step in our unrelenting fight against traffic accidents. The crosswalk must be the safest place for a pedestrian, and we are determined to restore that reality."

Matan Bachar, the entrepreneur behind SafeCross who led the development team, added: "It is moving to see how Israeli technology, born from a personal accident I experienced, is becoming a life-saving reality. We are proud to bring this innovation to Ganei Tikva, thanks to the municipal professionals who prioritize the safety and lives of their residents."