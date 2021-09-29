5 killed as bus overturns in north

At least five people were killed and several others were injured in a serious traffic accident in northern Israel Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred when a bus collided with a private vehicle on Route 89, causing the bus to overturn. The injured are in moderate and serious condition. Large numbers of police, United Hatzalah, and Magen David Adom personnel have been dispatched to the scene.

Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit has been dispatched to respond to the incident and provide emotional and psychological support in addition to emergency medical services (EMS) that are active at the scene.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT and chapter Head of the Ma'alot region Oshri Eliyahu reported from the scene: "The incident involves a bus that is flipped over on its side as well as a large van and a private car. Thus far our volunteers have treated upwards of 20 people injured who are conscious. There are other injured who are unconscious as well as those who are still trapped that we haven't been able to reach yet. Firefighters are currently working to extricate them from the wreckage."

Eliyahu added: "Sadly, four people from the private vehicle involved in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene. These include a 35-year-old woman, a boy aged 15, another aged 12, and a 5-year-old girl. Our volunteers who are part of the Emergency Room Relief Project have gathered and are assisting with the reception and triage of patients in Ziv Hospital, The Galilee Medical center in Nahariya, and Rambam Hospital in Haifa."

MDA paramedic Kold Issa stated: "this was a very serious accident. We arrived with many MDA teams including mobile intensive care units, ambulances, Medi-cycles and an MDA helicopter. A bus was turned on its side across the road and the commercial van which had been severely damaged at the back was on the shoulder of the road with approximately 5 unresponsive victims trapped inside. While extrication efforts were under way, we were forced to declare 4 of the patients deceased and the driver was severely injured and evacuated in a helicopter while undergoing medical treatment. The bus driver was extricated while unresponsive and with severe multisystem injuries and after medical examination, we prounced him deceased as well. 2 of the passengers from the bus, who were severely wounded were lying on the road with severe injuries to their limbs and tens of additional victims were walking around the scene. We provided them with medical treatment at the scene, the 2 severely injured victims were evacuated by helicopter to the hospital and the lightly injured victims were evacuated in MDA ambulances and mobile intensive care units to hospitals in Safed and Nahariya."