Hami Erlanger, a father of five from Harish and a United Hatzalah volunteer, has been identified as the man killed in the road accident on Route 611.

Eli Beer, president and founder of United Hatzalah, eulogized him, "This an incomprehensible disaster. Our heart is broken. Today we lost a true hero, a volunteer who always gave of himself far beyond what was required and dedicated his life, his time and his energy to saving lives. Hami, of blessed memory, was killed while riding the emergency motorcycle entrusted to him on the way to a Hanukkah party with his family from the base where he served."

The organization said, "United Hatzalah, together with all its volunteers and staff, bows its head and mourns the tragic death of Hami, of blessed memory, who was one of the pillars of the life-saving network in his area of residence. Hami, of blessed memory, worked with endless dedication and was always first and foremost in any act of assistance and kindness."