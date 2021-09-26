Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met the King of Jordan

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met last month with King Abdullah II of Jordan at his palace in Amman.

Channel 12 News reported that the two discussed the tensions in Jerusalem around the Temple Mount and the need to strengthen relations between the two countries.

The US administration was updated on the secret visit, according to the report. The Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

In July, it was reported that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a clandestine meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, marking the first meeting between an Israeli premier and the Jordanian king in more than five years.

The meeting was defined as very good. The two agreed on the opening of a "new page" that would restore the murky relations between the countries.

Among other things, Bennett agreed to approve the deal to sell additional water supplies to the Jordanians. A senior security source told Channel 12 News that the publication of the meeting embarrassed King Abdullah and would damage relations between the two countries.

Bennett, meanwhile, took off for New York on Saturday night, ahead of his speech at the UN General Assembly on Monday.

"I am very happy to bring the voice of Israel," Bennett said before taking off from Ben Gurion International Airport. "We do not define ourselves according to others - not Iran, and not the Palestinians."

"I propose that the Palestinian and Iranian leaders busy themselves with improving the lives of their citizens, and not busy themselves obsessively with Israel," he added.