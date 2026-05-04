The Southern District Prosecutor's Office filed a severe indictment with the Be’er Sheva District Court against five individuals involved in a weapons smuggling network operating along the eastern border.

The defendants are Wael al-Saraia, Madyan al-Saraia, Ziad Abu Gweid, and Ali al-Saraia from the Negev, along with Nassar Nag’ada, a resident of Yatta. The indictment follows a joint operation by the Shin Bet, IDF, and the Southern District Police’s central unit, which exposed a network smuggling weapons and drugs from Jordan.

The investigation revealed that members of the network were involved in multiple smuggling operations using drones, during which approximately 44 handguns were brought into Israel and about 120 kilograms of hashish were smuggled into Jordan.

Some of the weapons, including M-16 rifles and ammunition, were sold to a contact in Judea and Samaria and distributed from there. Two of the suspects were caught in the act during a smuggling attempt, in possession of 10 Glock 17 pistols and 10 matching magazines.

The case began several months ago, when IDF forces identified and intercepted a drone crossing from Jordan in the area of the 96th and 80th Divisions, carrying handguns.

Investigators found a dangerous and direct link between weapons smuggling along the borders and terrorist activity that could harm civilians. Security forces emphasized that this represents a significant disruption of infrastructure that harmed national security.

"The Shin Bet, IDF, and Israel Police view with great severity any involvement or assistance by Israeli citizens in terrorism and weapons smuggling, and will continue to act decisively to thwart such activity and bring those involved to justice," a statement said.