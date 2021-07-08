Bennett held secret meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a clandestine meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II recently, according to a senior former Israeli official.

According to a report by Walla Thursday, Bennett traveled to Amman last week to meet with the Jordanian monarch at the royal palace.

If confirmed, the meeting would be first between an Israeli premier and the Jordanian king in more than five years.

The unnamed former senior Israeli official cited in the report said the meeting was held in a ‘very positive’ atmosphere.

In addition, the source said that early on in the meeting, Bennett discussed his support for the decision to increase the quantity of water sold by Israel to the Hashemite kingdom each year.

Bennett and King Abdullah II reportedly agreed to ‘open a new page’ in relations between the two countries, following years of heightened diplomatic tensions.

Prime Minister Bennett’s office refused to respond to the report.