Fifty-nine years after the Six Day War, an extensive line of fortifications built by the Jordanian Legion has been exposed for the first time in the western Binyamin Region.

The strategic ridge overlooks Israel’s coastal plain. The fortifications, discovered on the grounds of the "Kela David" farm, include communication trenches hewn into the rock, concrete bunkers, and firing positions aimed directly at Lod Airport, today Ben Gurion Airport, and the cities of the Tel Aviv region.

The findings on the ground correspond precisely with a rare Military Intelligence map from May 1967, just weeks before the outbreak of the war, in which the Jordanian artillery batteries along the Binyamin hills were marked.

At the time, the width of the State of Israel in the Sharon region was only about 15 kilometers, and Jordanian topographical control allowed them to threaten the country’s main arteries. During the war, IDF forces captured the ridge in heroic battles, encircled Ramallah, and removed the threat within a matter of hours.

The fortifications were uncovered thanks to the activity of the farm, which has blocked Arab attempts to take over the land in recent years. In accordance with a Cabinet decision, the new community of "Mishol" is expected to be established at the site in the future..

Yisrael Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, said, "Anyone who sees the concrete positions that were aimed at Tel Aviv understands why we must not give up the mountain ridge. In the most recent war against Iran, we saw how Binyamin became the interception belt protecting Israel. If we are not here, Iranian proxies with drones and missiles that threaten central Israel will be here. The choice is clear: the State of Israel on the mountain, or terrorism that will endanger us all."

David Eliyahu, owner of the "Kela David" farm, added, "When you walk through the bunkers and look directly toward Tel Aviv, you understand that this is not a distant historical story. The farm protects not only the land, but the security of all citizens of the state."